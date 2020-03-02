Previous
Spring dew by sunnymel
Spring dew

Мы снова заявили о пикете. На 7 марта. Темы там очень серьёзные, поэтому не факт, что этот пикет одобрят. Но шороху наведём.
Завтра ждём ТК "Россия 1".

We announced the picket again. On March, 7th. We announced very serious topics, so we're not sure about the approval of this picket.
We are waiting for TV chаnnel "Russia 1" tomorrow.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
