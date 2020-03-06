Previous
Silent sunset by sunnymel
66 / 365

Silent sunset

Не собиралась никуда ехать, но не смогла сидеть дома в такую погоду.

I was not going to go anywhere, but I couldn't sit at home in such warm weather.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
