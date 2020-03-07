Нenbit dead-nettle

Один из моих любимых цветов.

Сегодня прошёл флешмоб "Бакальская коса, живи". Мы отвезли три пакета песка на косу. Песок высыпали на берегу у промоины.



One of my favorite flowers.

Today was a "Long to live The Bakal Spit" flash mob. We brought a three bags of sand to the spit. Sand we thrown on the shore near the scour.