67 / 365
Нenbit dead-nettle
Один из моих любимых цветов.
Сегодня прошёл флешмоб "Бакальская коса, живи". Мы отвезли три пакета песка на косу. Песок высыпали на берегу у промоины.
One of my favorite flowers.
Today was a "Long to live The Bakal Spit" flash mob. We brought a three bags of sand to the spit. Sand we thrown on the shore near the scour.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
3
0
Sunny Mel
@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
67
photos
42
followers
21
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2020
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
7th March 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
This is beautiful, the colour, drops of water and focus :)
March 8th, 2020
Fr1da
Very pretty !
March 8th, 2020
Sunny Mel
@rosie00
@fr1da
Thank you so much!
March 8th, 2020
