Previous
Next
by sunnymel
79 / 365

Загруженный день, но на косе я отдохнула. Как, впрочем, и всегда. Главное - ездить туда одной.

Is was busy day, but I rested on The Bakal spit. Like all the time. The main thing is to go there alone.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise