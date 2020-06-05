Previous
Lapa by sunnymel
Lapa

Это наша собака - Лапа. Бедняжка, боится моего фотоаппарата. Она вообще не из смелых:)

This is our dog Lapa (it translates as Paw from Russian). Poor doggy... afraid of my camera. Actually she's not a brave soul at all:)
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
