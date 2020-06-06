Previous
Goes down by sunnymel
86 / 365

Goes down

Сегодня вечером получился неожиданный пикник. Ели консерву с огурцами, пили пиво с чипсами, смотрели на море и закат и болтали.

Today was an unexpected picnic. We ate canned food with cucumbers, drank beer with chips, looked at the sea and sunset and talk.
6th June 2020

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
23% complete

Photo Details

