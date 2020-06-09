Starling

Такие забавные птицы! Люблю за ними наблюдать. А ещё они красиво ухаживают за своей дамой, хлопая крыльями и принося в подарок ей букет листьев. Милашество:)



Such funny birds! Love to watсh them. And they beautifully look after their lady, flapping their wings and bringing her a bouquet of leaves as a gift. It's so cute:)