Previous
Next
Mr Seagull by sunnymel
103 / 365

Mr Seagull

Уже немного отошла от похода и решила снова рвануть на море. И... попала под дождь с грозой:) Это уже входит в привычку :D

I already had a little rest from a last-week camping trip and decided to rush to the sea again. And ... fell into the rain with a thunderstorm:) This is my new habit :D
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise