Previous
Next
Water coming out of a rock. by sunnysassafras
5 / 365

Water coming out of a rock.

Strike the rock, and water will come gushing out. Then the people will be able to drink.” So Moses struck the rock as he was told, and water gushed out as the elders looked on. Exodus 17:6
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson ace
I really liked studying this on the black background!
March 21st, 2020  
Charlie
I like the colors. It looks like a rainbow in the water spray.
March 21st, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Faith in God's word
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise