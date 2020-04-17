Previous
Me and Me by sunnysassafras
32 / 365

Me and Me

17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Charlie
Very good photography.
April 17th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
@bigdad
thanks
April 17th, 2020  
Jane Anderson ace
I'm so glad you enjoy your company! I do too.
April 17th, 2020  
Paula C ace
That is so clever, how did you do that?
April 17th, 2020  
