me and me arguing with eachother by sunnysassafras
40 / 365

me and me arguing with eachother

27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Charlie
I see the intensity coming out of your glasses.
April 27th, 2020  
