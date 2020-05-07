Previous
my new bike by sunnysassafras
my new bike

26 in., 21 speed, Trek mountain bike.
It needs some work.
7th May 2020

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
Rusty gold!
May 7th, 2020  
