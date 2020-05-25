Previous
cactus by sunnysassafras
57 / 365

cactus

25th May 2020 25th May 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Ranger Biscuit
Cane cholla. Have pulled a many of this type from my legs. Ouch!
May 25th, 2020  
