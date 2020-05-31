Previous
bird by sunnysassafras
59 / 365

bird

“The reason birds can fly and we can't is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings.”
~ J.M. Barrie, The Little White Bird~
31st May 2020

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
16% complete

Photo Details

Charlie
Good bird picture.
June 1st, 2020  
