bug by sunnysassafras
bug

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Sunny Sassafras

I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
Fascinating that it looks just like a leaf!
June 1st, 2020  
Charlie
Great leaf hopper.
June 1st, 2020  
