Deer

We were up in the mountains on a little hike and my cousin and I were together and so we were just walking along talking and we saw a log that we could sit on so we sat on the log and then I hear something, so does my cousin, then we look over and we think it's just a squirrel. we think it's not there, we looked back again then we see it there. It was a deer. We run out and then we go to get another vantage point and I took this picture.