Chicken by sunnysassafras
Chicken

we were on a hike and I saw this chicken.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Sunny Sassafras
it looks good in black.
June 15th, 2020  
Jane Anderson ace
I like how the focus is never on the fence. This is what I call a butt shot.
June 15th, 2020  
Charlie
Good Focusing thru the chain link fence.
June 15th, 2020  
