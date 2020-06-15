Sign up
63 / 365
Chicken
we were on a hike and I saw this chicken.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
3
2
Sunny Sassafras
@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Views
5
5
3
2
365
COOLPIX L310
Taken
15th March 2018 2:54pm
Sunny Sassafras
it looks good in black.
June 15th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
I like how the focus is never on the fence. This is what I call a butt shot.
June 15th, 2020
Charlie
Good Focusing thru the chain link fence.
June 15th, 2020
