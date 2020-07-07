Previous
Lizard by sunnysassafras
73 / 365

Lizard

7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
Great detail on its skin!
July 19th, 2020  
Charlie
Great detail. Good shot.
July 19th, 2020  
