My Summer Business

This summer I have repaired 11 little engines such as lawnmowers and rototillers. I get them free or very cheap because they are in disrepair. I fix them up and clean them and post them on Craigslist to make money. I budget my money by putting some in savings, some to spend, some to buy parts and other engines, and some to give to church. This is my latest lawnmower that is for sale now. This was free, but it was dirty and the gas and oil were also dirty. It is all now clean and runs correctly.