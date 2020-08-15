Sign up
75 / 365
Teddy Bear Wearing a Mask
This man got a thousand teddy bears for kids after a big fire that covered 100,000 acres several years ago. He kept one.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Sunny Sassafras
@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-3000
Taken
14th August 2020 10:07am
mask
teddy bear
Jane Anderson
ace
He was a very helpful and friendly man.
August 15th, 2020
Charlie
Interesting person. He sat in the sun all morning just to give out information on the hiking trails.
August 15th, 2020
