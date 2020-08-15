Previous
Teddy Bear Wearing a Mask by sunnysassafras
75 / 365

Teddy Bear Wearing a Mask

This man got a thousand teddy bears for kids after a big fire that covered 100,000 acres several years ago. He kept one.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
He was a very helpful and friendly man.
August 15th, 2020  
Charlie
Interesting person. He sat in the sun all morning just to give out information on the hiking trails.
August 15th, 2020  
