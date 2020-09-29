Previous
Taos Bridge, NM by sunnysassafras
77 / 365

Taos Bridge, NM

This is the biggist bridge in New Mexico.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
Wonderful point of view to showcase the entire bridge!
September 29th, 2020  
Charlie
This is a great vantage point to a famous bridge.
September 29th, 2020  
