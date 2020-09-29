Sign up
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Taos Bridge, NM
This is the biggist bridge in New Mexico.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
2
4
Sunny Sassafras
@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-3000
Taken
27th September 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridges
Jane Anderson
ace
Wonderful point of view to showcase the entire bridge!
September 29th, 2020
Charlie
This is a great vantage point to a famous bridge.
September 29th, 2020
