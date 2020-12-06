Previous
crane by sunnysassafras
79 / 365

crane

6th December 2020 6th Dec 20

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 10 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson ace
Such beautiful detail!
December 16th, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Red eye flight. Hahahaha!
December 16th, 2020  
