22 / 365
road into monument valley
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
3
2
Sunny Sassafras
@sunnysassafras
I am a 13 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Views
1
1
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-3000
Taken
18th March 2023 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
valley
,
monument
Jane Anderson
What a sight! Happy birthday, Sunny!
March 26th, 2023
Sunny Sassafras
@janeandcharlie
thank you nanny
March 26th, 2023
Charlie
Great picture of Iconic Southwestern vistas. Happy birthday
March 26th, 2023
