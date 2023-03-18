Previous
road into monument valley by sunnysassafras
22 / 365

road into monument valley

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Sunny Sassafras

@sunnysassafras
I am a 13 year old boy who lives in New Mexico.
Jane Anderson
What a sight! Happy birthday, Sunny!
March 26th, 2023  
Sunny Sassafras
@janeandcharlie thank you nanny
March 26th, 2023  
Charlie
Great picture of Iconic Southwestern vistas. Happy birthday
March 26th, 2023  
