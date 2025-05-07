Previous
Quiet morning by sunnysveta
5 / 365

Quiet morning

Sometimes the light makes ordinary things look different
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Svetik

@sunnysveta
Photo Details

Jackie Snider
With the open space, glass and light it looks like everything is floating.
May 8th, 2025  
