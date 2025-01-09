Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
浮光破夢 日影昇華 Moment of Colorful Sun
忽雪，忽風，太陽陡然從片雲中露了一下彩色的臉，一瞬永恒。
ChatGPT 說：
彩阳是一种太阳光在空气中的微小颗粒或水滴上发生折射和散射所形成的现象，给人一种朦胧又奇幻的视觉感受。拍摄角度和大气条件很重要，您捕捉到了非常自然和美丽的一幕！
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
