處女作_ First Try — 於Belmont MA by superbo
處女作_ First Try — 於Belmont MA

首次嘗試當代藝術。在老師的加持下完成了平生第一幅作品。學海無涯。
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Bo Yang

@superbo
