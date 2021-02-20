Previous
Practice makes perfect by surprise
2 / 365

Practice makes perfect

Playing with shutter speed.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Simangele Sithole

@surprise
moni kozi
Beautiful
February 26th, 2021  
