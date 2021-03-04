Previous
Next
Mirco-nunus by surprise
11 / 365

Mirco-nunus

Damsel flies are a good bioindicator of river health. This is due to their sensitivity to pollution.

Could hardly see this one with the naked eye.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Simangele Sithole

@surprise
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise