Rule of Thirds: Midmar Dam by surprise
18 / 365

Rule of Thirds: Midmar Dam

Bringing this one back from last year. Captured my favorite place, during my favorite season (Autumn). I can never get over Mother Nature's elegant change of outfits.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Surprise

@surprise
