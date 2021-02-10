Sign up
41 / 365
Snowblower Repair
Lots of snowblowers are under the “weather”. I drove by this repair shop and there must be 20 snowblowers out in front ready for repair.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Susan
ace
@susan727
I’m Susan and I live in Southern New England,
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
8th February 2021 12:36pm
Lin
ace
That's a lot of work - hope they get fixed quickly!
February 11th, 2021
