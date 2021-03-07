Previous
Next
Birding at the beach today by susan727
66 / 365

Birding at the beach today

Missed seeing the Crested CaraCara which is a state record for CT but still a great day. Maybe my better half who spotted it will post it :)
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Susan

ace
@susan727
I’m Susan and I live in Southern New England,
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise