10 / 365
Backyard entrance
Day 10, trying to keep this in my routine 😊. Like the saying goes, get out and touch the grass!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Susan
ace
@susan727
I’m Susan and I live in Southern New England,
0
New year starting 8/1/2025
iPhone 13
10th August 2025 1:41pm
flowers
,
garden
,
greenhouse
