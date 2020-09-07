Previous
Next
by susanharvey
318 / 365

Daughter #3 recently got engaged. It's good to have someone in your life with a sense of humor.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Susan Harvey

ace
@susanharvey
I live in southwest Michigan with my husband and two dogs. My husband is a good sport, and willingly goes out on excursions with...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise