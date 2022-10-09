Previous
Snug as a bug by susanharvey
340 / 365

Snug as a bug

Mornings are crisp and chilly again, and it’s nice to have someone to cuddle with. Max is also conveniently sitting so he can spot any squirrels.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Susan Harvey

ace
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs. The past year was dry spell for me and my camera,...
