Previous
Next
by susanharvey
353 / 365

I had a little extra time in my commute this morning, and I drove by the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market. It will soon be swarming with cars every Saturday, so it was nice to get a photo of the mural with no cars in it.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Susan Harvey

ace
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs. The past year was dry spell for me and my camera,...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise