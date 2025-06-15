Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Red Columbine
I was out for a wildflower walk today. Lots of photos, but disappointed in a lot of them. Does anyone else wear progressive glasses and have trouble with manual focus?
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Harvey
ace
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live my husband and dog Max. I've been away from 365 for a couple of years, and...
4
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th June 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close