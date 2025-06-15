Previous
Red Columbine by susanharvey
Red Columbine

I was out for a wildflower walk today. Lots of photos, but disappointed in a lot of them. Does anyone else wear progressive glasses and have trouble with manual focus?
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Susan Harvey

