Light Painting #1 by susanhecker
4 / 365

Light Painting #1

I'm just finishing up a year-long photo class, and the homework of the week is light painting. This is my first attempt...in the living room, with two flashlights, long exposure, on a tripod.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Sue Hecker

@susanhecker
