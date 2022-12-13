Sign up
4 / 365
Light Painting #1
I'm just finishing up a year-long photo class, and the homework of the week is light painting. This is my first attempt...in the living room, with two flashlights, long exposure, on a tripod.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
Sue Hecker
@susanhecker
4
photos
7
followers
23
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th December 2022 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
light painting
