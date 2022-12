Winter Wonderland

We had a wee bit of snow this morning. It was of the sticky variety and really stacked up on any available surface. I walked through some woods, then around the small lake behind us, taking lots of photos. My favorite, though, was the last one I took...in front of our home (peeking out on the right side). Most of it has fallen off the branches now, but I was so blessed to have an hour or so to play in the snow.