11 / 365
Swedish Christmas sweets
Aka knäck. Special Christmas toffee with almonds. And it’s fabulous.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
0
0
Susanne M
@susannem
I’m a hobby photographer, learning since 2013-ish. Since 2015 I’m in love with the Micro four thirds system and now shoot with Olympus. I recently...
11
photos
4
followers
3
following
Album
365
Tags
christmas
,
sweets
,
swedish
,
toffee
,
knäck
