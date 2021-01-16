Previous
Green in winter by susannem
Green in winter

I love Ireland. Today we've seen one of the best things with Ireland - the possibility of mild winter days, when the sun warms your face and you smell a mix of decaying plants and plants coming back to life.
Susanne M

