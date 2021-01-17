Sign up
Another thing I love with Irish winter
There are berries in my holly. Nature is alive although it’s winter. I love that.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Susanne M
@susannem
I’m a hobby photographer, learning since 2013-ish. Since 2015 I’m in love with the Micro four thirds system and now shoot with Olympus. I recently...
Views
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th January 2021 1:11pm
Tags
berries
,
holly
,
ireland
,
“irish
,
winter”
