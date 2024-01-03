Previous
Here we go again... by susanruhl
Here we go again...

Well, I'm doing this 365 as much of a journal as sharing pretty things, so here we are. At least ten gunshots this afternoon, on the corner two doors down from my house. More police vehicles than I could get in the photo. Nothing in the news yet.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Susan Ruhl

@susanruhl
