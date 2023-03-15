Previous
Gratitude…. Worldwide minute 2023 by susanwall44
Gratitude…. Worldwide minute 2023

I’m thankful for my lovely husband who always opens the garage for me when I’m cycling home…. and he gets my bike out in the morning 🥰
Thankful for Paula for organising worldwide minute for the last 10 years
Susan Wall

