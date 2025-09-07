Previous
81 is just 18 backwards… happy birthday dad! by susanwall44
8 / 365

81 is just 18 backwards… happy birthday dad!

7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Susan Wall 44

@susanwall44
Update January 2022: I’ve decided to start again. I’m so disappointed to find that all my photos and friends from April 2015 have been deleted....
2% complete

