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IMG_7266 by susanwall44
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IMG_7266

The Northern Lights
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Susan Wall 44

@susanwall44
Update January 2022: I’ve decided to start again. I’m so disappointed to find that all my photos and friends from April 2015 have been deleted....
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