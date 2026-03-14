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WWW IMG_7665 by susanwall44
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WWW IMG_7665

Willow weaving workshop
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Susan Wall 44

@susanwall44
Update January 2022: I’ve decided to start again. I’m so disappointed to find that all my photos and friends from April 2015 have been deleted....
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