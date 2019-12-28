Previous
swollen rivers......... by susie1205
swollen rivers.........

The river Avon has filled the water meadows, lets hope there is a let up in the rain now.
Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 27/12/19 - The last year I have not participated in 365 as I have been doing a year long course but ready to start...
