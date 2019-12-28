Sign up
Photo 1048
swollen rivers.........
The river Avon has filled the water meadows, lets hope there is a let up in the rain now.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Susie
ace
@susie1205
Update 27/12/19 - The last year I have not participated in 365 as I have been doing a year long course but ready to start...
1094
photos
56
followers
66
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1
365
DMC-TZ100
14th December 2019 11:45am
Tags
water
,
floods
,
rivers
