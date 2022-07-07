Previous
Next
A Happy Day.... by susie1205
Photo 1630

A Happy Day....

I was pleased to attend the wedding of my oldest friend this week (that's why I've got a bit behind again) It was the most perfect wedding too.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Susie

ace
@susie1205
Update 29/12/20 - This last year has been a stressful time for everyone but managing to gather myself back up to making my routine a...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise