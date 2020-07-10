Sign up
Young Woody
Good to have Master/Miss Woody visiting the feeders regularly.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
1
2
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
10th July 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
juvenile
,
greater spotted woodpecker
Neil Forsyth
Great capture.
July 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful to have this visitor.
July 10th, 2020
Graham Harcombe
ace
A beautiful close-up, what gorgeous detail!
July 10th, 2020
