Starling Murmurations

We’ve been away for a few days to Aberystwyth on the west coast of Wales. I chose Aberystwyth for four reasons. 1, I wanted to go somewhere different, 2, I wanted to breathe the sea air, 3, It’s not far, just 1.5 hours away and 4 I have always wanted to see the starling murmurations which Aberystwyth Pier is well known for. It was amazing. Very impressive!